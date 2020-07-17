e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pawar tells BMC civic chief to share Covid prevention steps with Pune

Pawar tells BMC civic chief to share Covid prevention steps with Pune

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:42 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: With Pune reporting more Covid-19 positive cases than Mumbai for the past two days, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister, on Friday asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to guide the Pune administration to take steps to contain the virus spread. Pawar on Friday invited Iqbal to Pune.

The minister took the meeting at the VIP circuit house attended by Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, officer on special duty at Pune division Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, PCMC commissioner Sharavan Hardikar and other IAS officers.

Pawar instructed Iqbal to share the Mumbai coronavirus prevention measures with the Pune administration.

Iqbal underlined the need for contact tracing, testing, infrastructure improvement, bed management and containment zone policy implemented in Mumbai.

After the meeting, Pawar said, “Mumbai has been successful in controlling the spread of Covid-19. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad need to follow and execute the capital’s good practices. Steps need to be taken to ensure critical patients get timely medical attention. As finance minister, I would ensure that fund does not become a hindrance for treatment.”

The deputy chief minister instructed officials to take care of institutional quarantine facilities in the city.

Contact tracing is the key

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the civic body ramped up contact tracing, especially in slums, and municipal wards after the first few cases were reported in Mumbai in March. “We mainly concentrated on testing, ambulance management, bed management and medical and para medical staff management. It helped to bring down Covid cases in the city,” he said.

top news
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In