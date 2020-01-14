PCMC readies action plan to contain pollution of rivers

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:30 IST

Pune: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in December 2019 served a show cause notice to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) regarding heavy pollution in Pavana and Indrayani rivers. The board had asked the civic body to submit a time-bound programme to contain river pollution or face action.

The notice was served after a survey carried out by MPCB found that several fish had died with 47 million litres per day (MLD) of water flowing untreated in both the rivers. PCMC filters 312 MLD of the 520 MLD sewage water it generates daily and the rest is discharged into the rivers directly.

JS Salunkhe, director, MPCB Pune said, “PCMC has submitted their action plan on polluted rivers. If PCMC fails to implemented it within the deadline, it will have to pay a bank guarantee of Rs 5 lakh.”

Shravan Hardikar, commissioner, PCMC said, “We have already submitted an action plan and taken steps on implementing it. Work on collection interceptor sewers along the river line has started. These collectors will be connected to sewage treatment plants (STP). We have 14 sewage treatment plants (STP) and will be adding three new ones to help reduce pollution of rivers.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said that the construction of STPs, other than the foundation work, has come to a temporary standstill as the civic administration started building it within the blue lines of the rivers that fall under National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“Sanitation network and treatment facility covers 80% area of PCMC. The present treatment facility is sufficient to cater to the waste water generation demand from the city,” said Sanjay Kulkarni, executive engineer, PCMC environment department.

According to PCMC official, the action plan submitted to MPCB consists of plans to install treatment facility for collecting untreated sewage discharged from old sewer mains and network within the developed areas in Chinchwad and Pimpri. The total volume of such untreated sewage is 48 MLD in all three river basins (Mula, Pavana and Indrayani) within PCMC limit. It also includes augmentation of the old trunk sewer mains and sewerage network in old areas of PCMC and newly merged villages and sewage treatment plant having capacity of 32 MLD. The work on trunk sewer mains, covering length of 209 km, and sewage collection conveyance is expected to be commissioned by 2022.

PCMC is also building new STPs at Chikali, Bopkhel, Pimple Nilakh, and Tathawade. These facilities will be able to handle the load in case it increases in future, but each of these projects has been set a deadline of completion in 2021 and 2022. For Tathawade, land acquisition process is in progress and the plant is expected to be commissioned by 2021, according to a civic official.

“We are in the process of preparation of the master plan for recycle and reuse of recycled water. It will reduce the fresh water demand from industries, residential premises under construction for non-domestic purposes, gardens owned by PCMC and the agricultural fields outside the civic body limit. It is anticipated that 100 MLD of recycled water will be used for non- domestic purposes,” said Kulkarni.