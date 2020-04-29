PDTTA hopeful of on schedule season despite Covid-19 threat

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:05 IST

PUNE The Poona District Table Tennis Association (PDTTA) is hopeful for an on-schedule start of the 2020 season in June this year.

Rajeev Bodas, president of PDTTA said most local tournaments in the city are scheduled in the beginning of the season which starts in June.

“I hope it will be a normal start for us and the season will continue as per the schedule,” Bodas added.

The association will follow government directions on allowing district players to travel to the city.

“We need to wait and watch,” Bodas said on conducting district ranking tournaments.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) – world governing body of the game has postponed international tournaments which spiraled a number of problems for Indian athletes.

“There was a world championship scheduled for the veterans in France, many players had to cancel their tickets and hotel bookings. There are questions on whether the athletes will receive a refund. It is a tough time for sports,” he said.

Annually, in the month of May, the association conducts a number of table tennis summer camps. PDTTA had planned to bring a top coach to the city next month.

“PDTTA had put in a request to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to provide us with a coach but now it won’t be possible,” Bodas said.

Most coaches in the city are currently busy with online tutorials and digital fitness meetings.

“All athletes are continuing practice in whatever way they can. Coaches are conducting fitness sessions online. Many players are engaging in shadow practice which keeps them in touch with sports. There are many coaches in the city as well, who are conducting one on one session with the players,” added Bodas.

Current role of PDTTA

The association has advised players to keep themselves busy with sports in innovative ways.

“In a normal routine, players don’t get much time for yoga sessions or reading books about the technicality of the games. Reading about sports and understanding the game also helps one to become a better paddler. This is the right time to explore the other side of sports which will improve their game,” Bodas said.

The association has advised athletes to focus on weak points and overcome them via social video conferencing or by availing a digital consultation with the coaches.