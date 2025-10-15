Peak Bengaluru moment: Owl spotted on car stuck in traffic at Corporation Circle — watch

In a rare sight, an owl was spotted calmly perched on the bonnet of a car stuck in peak-hour traffic at Corporation Circle in central Bengaluru. A video of the unusual encounter has gone viral on Instagram, capturing the attention of thousands of users. The short clip shows vehicles halted at a signal as the owl, appearing unfazed by the bustling noise and flashing headlights, looks around curiously. (Screengrab@Instagram-nammabengaluroo)

The short clip shows vehicles halted at a signal as the owl, appearing unfazed by the bustling noise and flashing headlights, looks around curiously. Commuters can be heard reacting in surprise and amusement, with several taking out their phones to record the unexpected visitor.

The post quickly gained traction online. Some users joked that even the owl couldn’t escape the city’s infamous traffic jams, while others praised the bird’s majestic calmness amidst chaos.