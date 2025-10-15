Edit Profile
    Peak Bengaluru moment: Owl spotted on car stuck in traffic at Corporation Circle — watch

    A video of the unusual encounter has gone viral on Instagram, capturing the attention of thousands of users.

    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 10:43 AM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    In a rare sight, an owl was spotted calmly perched on the bonnet of a car stuck in peak-hour traffic at Corporation Circle in central Bengaluru. A video of the unusual encounter has gone viral on Instagram, capturing the attention of thousands of users.

    The short clip shows vehicles halted at a signal as the owl, appearing unfazed by the bustling noise and flashing headlights, looks around curiously. (Screengrab@Instagram-nammabengaluroo)
    The short clip shows vehicles halted at a signal as the owl, appearing unfazed by the bustling noise and flashing headlights, looks around curiously. Commuters can be heard reacting in surprise and amusement, with several taking out their phones to record the unexpected visitor.

    Also Read: Bengaluru-bound passenger narrates chilling account of being filmed while asleep

    The post quickly gained traction online. Some users joked that even the owl couldn’t escape the city’s infamous traffic jams, while others praised the bird’s majestic calmness amidst chaos.

    Watch

    ORR traffic jam

    Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) witnessed massive traffic congestion on Tuesday evening after a BMTC bus broke down during peak hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. The incident brought one of the city’s busiest corridors to a crawl and sparked widespread frustration among motorists.

    Bus snag triggers traffic mess

    The traffic jam began near Ecospace Junction when the bus reportedly suffered a mechanical failure and its wheels got jammed. The breakdown blocked a key stretch of the carriageway, creating a ripple effect on the adjoining roads. Within minutes, traffic piled up from Kadubeesanahalli to Bellandur and Devarabisanahalli, according to officials.

    Also Read: Karnataka free bus scheme sets world record for highest free bus rides by women

    At 4:43 pm, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory on X (formerly Twitter) cautioning motorists about the heavy congestion and urging them to take alternate routes.

    The gridlock forced several commuters to abandon their vehicles or public transport and walk long distances.

