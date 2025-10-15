Peak Bengaluru moment: Owl spotted on car stuck in traffic at Corporation Circle — watch
A video of the unusual encounter has gone viral on Instagram, capturing the attention of thousands of users.
Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 10:43 AM IST
By Shivya Kanojia
Share via
Copy link
In a rare sight, an owl was spotted calmly perched on the bonnet of a car stuck in peak-hour traffic at Corporation Circle in central Bengaluru. A video of the unusual encounter has gone viral on Instagram, capturing the attention of thousands of users.
The short clip shows vehicles halted at a signal as the owl, appearing unfazed by the bustling noise and flashing headlights, looks around curiously. Commuters can be heard reacting in surprise and amusement, with several taking out their phones to record the unexpected visitor.
Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) witnessed massive traffic congestion on Tuesday evening after a BMTC bus broke down during peak hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. The incident brought one of the city’s busiest corridors to a crawl and sparked widespread frustration among motorists.
Bus snag triggers traffic mess
The traffic jam began near Ecospace Junction when the bus reportedly suffered a mechanical failure and its wheels got jammed. The breakdown blocked a key stretch of the carriageway, creating a ripple effect on the adjoining roads. Within minutes, traffic piled up from Kadubeesanahalli to Bellandur and Devarabisanahalli, according to officials.