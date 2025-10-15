‘I was terrified’: Bengaluru-bound passenger narrates chilling account of being filmed while asleep
A woman travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru has claimed that a co-passenger tried to film her while she was asleep.
A woman travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru with her family has shared a disturbing encounter on Reddit, describing how a fellow passenger allegedly attempted to film her while she was asleep.
In her post, the woman explained that she had been seated away from her family on the train. Normally, she does not sleep during journeys, but she had a severe headache and dozed off for a short while. According to her, a man sitting opposite woke her up and informed her that a person on the side berth had tried to record her without consent.
‘’While I am sleeping this man opposite to my seat wakes me up saying that there's a creep on the side berth who tried to film me,’’ the post read.
The alleged offender was reportedly travelling without a ticket and got off at the next station. However, what unsettled her further was the behaviour of the man who claimed to have “saved” her. After alerting her, he began lecturing her at length about being careless and what might have happened had he not intervened.
“I was terrified. I sat up and this "saviour" of mine started giving me a lecture on how careless I am and what could've happened if he was not there. The creep he was talking about was traveling without a ticket and got down in the next station but this man doesn't seem to stop talking.I'm starting to doubt who the real creep here is, ‘’ the post shared on social media platform reddit read.
The post has drawn strong reactions online, with many users expressing support and outrage. Some criticised the lack of security and surveillance on trains, while others highlighted how women often face harassment and unwanted attention during travel.
Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.