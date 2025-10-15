‘I was terrified’: Bengaluru-bound passenger narrates chilling account of being filmed while asleep

A woman travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru with her family has shared a disturbing encounter on Reddit, describing how a fellow passenger allegedly attempted to film her while she was asleep. The post has drawn strong reactions online, with many users expressing support and outrage. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

In her post, the woman explained that she had been seated away from her family on the train. Normally, she does not sleep during journeys, but she had a severe headache and dozed off for a short while. According to her, a man sitting opposite woke her up and informed her that a person on the side berth had tried to record her without consent.

‘’While I am sleeping this man opposite to my seat wakes me up saying that there's a creep on the side berth who tried to film me,’’ the post read.

The alleged offender was reportedly travelling without a ticket and got off at the next station. However, what unsettled her further was the behaviour of the man who claimed to have “saved” her. After alerting her, he began lecturing her at length about being careless and what might have happened had he not intervened.