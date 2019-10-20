e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Pedestrian trying to jump divider run over by bike

Biker too critical as his head hit against the divider; identity of pedestrian yet to be ascertained

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

An unidentified pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a speeding bike on the road dividing Sector 9 and 17, police said on Saturday.

As per eyewitness accounts, the incident took place around 8.30pm on Friday when the pedestrian was trying to jump the grills of the divider. The motorist, who was coming from Matka Chowk side, was also injured in the mishap. Both were rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. While the pedestrian died during treatment, the biker, identified as Arshad, who received head injuries after hitting the divider, is in a critical state.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the pedestrian and trace his family.

As per the police, Arshad lives in the EWS Colony in Dhanas and attempts are being made to contact his family.

A case under Section 304-A (death due to negligence), 279(rash driving) and 337(causing hurt due to negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Arshad. 

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:40 IST

tags
top news
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities