Pedestrian trying to jump divider run over by bike

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:44 IST

An unidentified pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a speeding bike on the road dividing Sector 9 and 17, police said on Saturday.

As per eyewitness accounts, the incident took place around 8.30pm on Friday when the pedestrian was trying to jump the grills of the divider. The motorist, who was coming from Matka Chowk side, was also injured in the mishap. Both were rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. While the pedestrian died during treatment, the biker, identified as Arshad, who received head injuries after hitting the divider, is in a critical state.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the pedestrian and trace his family.

As per the police, Arshad lives in the EWS Colony in Dhanas and attempts are being made to contact his family.

A case under Section 304-A (death due to negligence), 279(rash driving) and 337(causing hurt due to negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Arshad.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:40 IST