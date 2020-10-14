People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti’s message after release

india

Even as the congratulatory messages continue to pour in over her release, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has issued a terse message to Delhi.

Just hours after her release, Mufti , in an audio message, said that the people will have to continue struggling for the resolution of Kashmir issue and whatever was snatched by Delhi on August 5, 2019 will have to be taken back.

“I have become free today after more than a year. During this time the black decision of August 5, 2019, black day, would always pain my heart and soul. And I realise that the people of J&K would have the same feeling. Nobody among us can forget the day’s robbery and humiliation,” she said in the 1 minute 23 second audio message.

“Now we all will have to reiterate that whatever Delhi Darbar, unconstitutionally and undemocratically, snatched away from us will have to be taken back,” she said.

Mufti was released on Tuesday evening, over 14 months after she was detained following the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019. Mufti, 61, is the last of Jammu and Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders to have been set free after the constitutional changes split the region into two Union territories.

Her party leaders said that she will address a press conference on Friday.

Mufti also said that the struggle for a Kashmir resolution will continue.

“Also we will have to carry on our struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir issue for which thousands gave their lives. I agree this path is not easy but I am hopeful that our resolve will help us in this,” she said.

She also demanded the release of all those who have been jailed like her. “Now that I have been released I also demand the release of the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have been jailed in different prisons of the country,” she said.

‘Episode of tyranny is over’

As Mufti took control of her twitter handle, she continued to get congratulatory messages.

MKStalin, president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), tweeted on Wednesday morning that the democratic process must be reinstated in J&K.

“I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti has been released from detention after 14 months. I urge the Govt to release all other political detainees as well. The democratic processes, which have been suspended during this time, must also be reinstated,” he wrote.

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz wrote that the episode of tyranny was over. “This episode of tyranny is over. The goal was to intimidate Kashmiri mainstream leaders. But, as all of India is discovering, Kashmir is a laboratory where the limits of authoritarianism are being tested.I am happy for @MehboobaMufti and family though. All the best!,” he said.

Former J&K chief minister and senior congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted: “Thank God at last @MehboobaMufti has been released after more than15 months. This detention like that of Farooq sahib&@OmarAbdullah was unique one in our country, where the govt. ordered detention themselves don’t know reason and crime committed by these 3 leaders. Jai ho democracy ki”.

On Tuesday, National Conference vice-president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also welcomed her release. “I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba,” he said.