Philanthropist Oberoi aims to bring back all Punjabis stuck in Dubai within 2 months

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:06 IST

Stories of people walking to their native places or dying due to hunger can paint a bleak picture of the coronavirus outbreak. But there are also acts of kindness that have inspired many.

Dubai-based philanthropist S P Singh Oberoi, who also runs Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, decided to dedicate himself to the noble cause of providing food and ration to the needy.

Oberoi has distributed more than 1 lakh ration kits in all districts of Punjab for the past three months and more than 1 lakh medical kits and equipment in 23 civil hospitals in the state.

Not only this, but he has also arranged flight tickets for Indians stuck in Dubai. He aims to bring back all those stranded there in the next two months.

He paid for air tickets for 50 Punjabis stuck in UAE, who reached Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old businessman, a native of Punjab and based in Dubai, is also known for depositing his blood money to save Indians who faced a death sentence for any crime in the UAE.

Speaking to HT, Oberoi said, “We have a team of around 80 people, who are working to distribute dry ration every month in all districts of Punjab and even Jammu and Kashmir. In the past three months, our trust has distributed nearly 1 lakh dry ration kits to needy families and will continue till September and if required, till the virus disappears.”

He said, “We have distributed 20,000 PPE kits, 30,000 N95 masks and one lakh surgical masks in 23 civil hospitals.”

Patiala deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said, “The trust has helped the needy in our district and whenever we need anything we approach them.”

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “The trust has provided medical kits to our hospital staff and all the government departments of the districts. His contribution to society is immense.”

Oberoi said, “In the last two weeks, our trust has paid for tickets for around 90 youth stuck in Dubai. Now our aim is to bring back all Punjabis, most of them unemployed, stuck in the UAE in the next two months. I have already spoken to Punjab chief minister to provide jobs to the unemployed youth.”

For SPS Oberoi, philanthropy is a way of life. So much so that Oxford University had bestowed an honorary doctorate on him for his work. Oberoi had moved to Dubai in 1992 and later came back to settle with his family in Patiala.

His philanthropy work is expanding from Punjab — where he runs offices to provide pension to around 11,000 widows — to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, where he plans to open dialysis units and crèches, and donating computers for jail inmates.

He said he got into philanthropy after seeing the conditions of a village in Punjab. “Many people have no money to buy food, medicines. I am doing very little,” he added.