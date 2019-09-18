Pierre Jeanneret-inspired wooden boat to start sailing on Sukhna from October 1

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:51 IST

French artistes Pierrick Mounton and Benoit Santiard will be bringing back to life the ‘Pedalo wooden boat’, which would soon sail on the Sukhna lake.

The boat was originally designed by French architect Pierre Jeanneret. The reconstruction of the boat is part of the project initiated by Mounton and Santiard, ‘Building Chandigarh’, in collaboration with Alliance Francaise.

The project is based on the basic principle of Le Corbusier — open to receive and open to give, said Mounton.

Under the project, the two French artistes have revived the lost design of the ‘Pedalo wooden boat’.

The duo has gathered information through websites, photographs and artisans who had potentially collaborated with Pierre Jeanneret.

The boat will be launched on October 1 and the design will be handed over to the UT administration.

“Based on the Le Corbusier’s open-hand ideology, we are here to give back to the city and its inhabitants. The project is exploring the strengths of ideologies located and embodied in various predefined territories,” Mounton said.

“With the help of local craftsmen, we are creating local tapestries which will be showcased in the exhibition at the Alliance Francaise in Chandigarh,” he added.

Of tree, radio programme and workshop

A branch of paulownia tomentosa, an empress tree originally from China, will be brought to the rose garden. The parent tree was initially planted by Le Corbusier at Villa “Le Lac”, located on the shores of lake Geneva in Switzerland.

A gardener will be also deployed to look after the tree. Also in offing is a 15-day graphic design workshop with students of Chandigarh College of Architecture. Mounton said web radio, ‘DUUU in Paris’, a series of a podcast about the Piere Jeanneret’s legacy, will be broadcast as well.

