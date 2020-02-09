Pink Town House residents meet MLA over society gate

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:54 IST

Gurugram: Residents of Pink Town House, a gated society in DLF Phase 3, have opposed the alleged merging of a large plot of land with their society, alleging that construction was being carried out on the land to build paying guest accommodations and guest houses.

The residents said that inclusion of the land in their society would put their security in jeopardy, as they are not being allowed to install a gate to control access after the removal of the boundary wall. They also called upon the Badshahpur MLA on Sunday after they were prevented from installing the gate and sought his intervention in the matter.

Despite repeated attempts, the MLA could not be reached for a comment.

The residents said that the boundary wall was removed about two years ago, but then the plot of land was vacant. Since then, the number of theft cases in the colony have increased, they claimed.

According to the residents’ welfare association members of Pink Town House, the society was developed by DLF in mid-1990s. “There are around 400 townhouses in the colony and people bought houses because it is a gated complex. Now, the boundary wall has been demolished and we are not being allowed to set up a gate to control access,” said Ritu Naresh, general secretary of the RWA.

The RWA also alleged that over 1,000 illegal PGs have come up in DLF Phase 3, including several in vicinity of the society, putting pressure on water, power, electricity and other infrastructure.

“The developer as well as government authorities have failed to act against the illegal constructions that have happened on plots meant for EWS category,” said another resident, who spoke on anonymity.

The RWA on Sunday submitted a complaint to the police, Naresh said. “We have also sought help from the local MLA and a group of residents apprised him of the problems. He has promised to help us,” she said.

The developer said that they have repeatedly raised the matter of illegal construction with the government authorities. “The matter of illegal construction and running of commercial activities has been taken up with the officials concerned. However, the gate can’t be installed on the road, because it is part of the master plan,” said Shekhar Basu, executive director, DLF.