Play safe while flying kites, ask Delhi discoms

delhi

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 01:21 IST

Power utilities in the national capital on Friday urged residents not to fly kites near high-tension lines as it may lead to electrocution. The tradition of kite flying picks up in the city during Eid, which is on Monday and Independence Day (Thursday).

“It has been noticed that many people use metal-coated manjha to make it stronger, even though it is banned. When this metal-coated manjha comes in contact with live wires, it causes tripping resulting in blackout of the area fed by the affected line. It can cause serious injuries to the kite flyers or even may result in death of the person,” said Padmini Singhla, CMD of Delhi Transco Limited (DTL).

She advised people to stay away from the electrical installations while flying kites. “People should fly kites in open spaces such as parks and playgrounds and should not use metal coated manjha for their safety and smooth transmission of power,” she said.

The BSES in a statement said tripping of a single 33/66 KV line can even disrupt power supply to over 10,000 consumers and takes about two hours to repair the fault.

“Disrupting power supply and causing damage to power equipment is punishable under the law. Each year, there are several instances of kite-flying related trippings. Last year, there were 12 instances of kite-flying related trappings in BSES’ area,” a BSES spokesperson said.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:21 IST