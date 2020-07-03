e-paper
Home / Cities / PMC proposes hike in entry fees to 13 public gardens

PMC proposes hike in entry fees to 13 public gardens

cities Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The garden department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday proposed to increase the entry fee for 13 public gardens in the city.

Ashok Ghorpade, head, PMC garden department, said, “The garden department has proposed Rs 5 entry fee for kids and Rs10 for adults. Currently, the entry fee for kids is Rs1 and Rs5 for adults.”

Monthly pass charges has been proposed at Rs200 per month, currently it is Rs100 per month.

“The proposal is kept in front of the standing committee and the elected members will decide on it on July 7,” said Ghordape.

Meanwhile, the PMC garden department has proposed a price hike in renting out flower pots. Many organisations are hiring flower pots from the garden department daily. Currently, Rs1 is charged per pot, per day, but now the PMC had proposed Rs100 rent for each flower pot per day.

These gardens include Tathwade garden (Karvengar), Raja Mantri garden (Erandwana), Jayantrao Tilak rose garden (Sahakarnagar), Sant Gajanana Maharaj Garden (Maharshinagar), Dhondiba Sutar Garden (Kothrud), Vithabai Pujari Garden, Damodhar Galande Garden (Kalyaninagar), Firodiya Garden (Model Colony), Pu La Deshpande Garden (Sinhgad Road), Model Colony lake garden and Limka Jogging Park (Band garden).

Ajit Pawar approves Rs13 crore for Taljai development projects

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday took a review meeting for proposed development projects at Taljai. Pawar approved Rs13 crore for the developments proposed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and forest department. PMC had already planned various activities at Taljai and developed the 108-acre area.

