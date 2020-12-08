e-paper
Home / Cities / PMPML stays on schedule, but fewer passengers about

PMPML stays on schedule, but fewer passengers about

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:11 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

PUNE The Bharat Bandh, called by political parties in support of farmers on Tuesday, did not affect the city’s transportation.

Autorickshaws and private app-based taxi services operated normally, while the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses ran as per schedules.

However, because of the strike there was not much crowd at the bus stands and on the roads, for example, prominent ST stands in the city like Swargate, Wakdewadi and the Pune railway station’s ST stands were all largely empty.

“I was planning to go back to Solapur today, but as there was a Bharat Bandh I cancelled my plans. Now, I will travel tomorrow by ST bus and accordingly plan my journey,” said Shailesh Kshirsagar.

Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director said, “The bus operations remained normal, but due to the Bandh there was fewer passengers travelling. We will get the exact numbers and statistics.”

