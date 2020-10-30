PMRDA identifies three sites for Pune traders to shift business outside city

pune

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:38 IST

Pune: Days after Pune traders sought land outside the city, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has shortlisted three sites located on the outskirts.

According to PMRDA officials, the sites showed to representatives of Federation of Trade Associations of Pune (FTAP) are Uruli Kanchan, Markal and Wagholi in Haveli taluka.

The move comes after the representatives of FTAP, an umbrella body of various trader organisations, met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and sought 1,000 acres on the outskirts of city to shift 30 wholesale and semi-wholesale markets. These markets are currently located mostly in peth areas, where traffic congestion has become a major problem.

According to PMRDA commissioner Suhas Divase, a visit for traders to the three sites will be organised next week.

“We had a joint meeting with the members of FTAP and PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, where we showed them the integrated concepts of marketplaces on the outskirts of city limits such as China, Dubai, and Chennai in India. We have identified locations in Uruli Kanchan, Markal and Wagholi. All these lands are government owned and easily accessible. We will be visiting the sites along with a contingent of revenue officials, FTAP team and PMC officers,” said Divase.

Vikram Kumar, who was present with his team at the presentation, said, “We are happy to support the decision of traders and PMRDA. Our team created concept designs and showed Google maps pointers for the land plots available to be developed as wholesale markets. Shifting traders will make peth areas traffic-hassle free.”

Fatehchand Ranka, president, FTAP confirmed of being shown the land located in the eastern part of the city on map. A delegation comprising FTAP, commissioners PMC and PMRDA will be making a visit next week, he said.

“We took the decision during the pandemic to shift wholesale and semi wholesale market on city outskirts considering the fact that peth areas are congested and difficult to get thoroughfare. We approached the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the government with this idea and also had a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar,” said Ranka.

Ranka said that they were looking for contiguous land, free of any loopholes to create one of the best wholesale markets in the state. FTAP had sought 1,000 acres which will be required to shift 34 markets, including timber, steel, medical, garments and metals.

Marketplace on city’s boundaries

Trade associations that have sought land for shifting include Pune Plywood Dealer Association (100 acres), Transport association (100 acres), Pune Automobile Dealers Association (100 acres), Used Car Dealer Association (100 acres), 80 acres for Brass and Copper Merchant Association, Stainless Steel Merchant Association, Non-ferrous Metal Association and Aluminium Association, Tiles and Sanitary Ware Association (60 acres), Pune Timber and Saw Mill Association (50 acres), Chemical Dealer Association (50 acres), Furniture Association (50 acres), Medicine, Pharmaceutical and Surgical (25 acres) and Hardware Wholesale Dealers Association (25 acres). They have also requested to be allocated land closer to the ring road.