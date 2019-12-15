Police book two for kidnap and murder of 42-year-old woman

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 19:09 IST

PUNE Pune police registered a case against two unidentified men on Saturday for the kidnap and murder of a 42-year-old woman.

The incident took place on November 25 at 10pm. According to the police, the two men were seen entering an autorickshaw with the victim from Dhayaro chowk.

They are suspected to have kidnapped and killed her before allegedly stuffing her body in a drainage chamber in Warje, 6-7km from Dhayari chowk.

“The body was found on November 30. We are currently on a lookout for the two men. The investigation is still ongoing and we will be arresting the accused soon,” said Ashok Kadam, senior police inspector, Warje Malwadi police station.

The body was found after the residents of the area near the Mhada canal, where the chamber is located, complained of a foul smell.

The woman's 52-year-old husband had filed a missing person complaint at Sinhagad road police station.

While the body was taken for post-mortem at Sassoon General Hospital, the police tried to ascertain the identity of the victim through her belongings.

The husband identified the belongings and subsequently a case of murder was registered on Saturday. A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Warje police station against the two men.