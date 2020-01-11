e-paper
Police chief asks force to be on alert ahead of polls

HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Saturday asked his force to ensure strict law and order ahead of the Delhi assembly elections and put in place all possible measures to ensure peaceful and smooth polling.

The police chief stressed upon strict compliance of the model code of conduct by the policemen.

Patnaik told his men to carry out visible group patrolling with firearms in areas considered vulnerable to keep a check on potential troublemakers.

Meetings and processions should be covered with armed staff, the commissioner said while addressing more than 300 police personnel at the new police headquarters.

The gathering included all stations house officers (SHO) and officers above the rank.

Delhi police spokesperson Anil Mittal said Patnaik emphasised that all complaints related to the election must be handled promptly. “He said, there should be proper communication with the organisers of rallies and the movements of musclemen, anti-social elements and bootleggers must be closely monitored,” Mittal said.

The police chief urged his men to keep in contact with members of peace committees and ‘Police Mitras’. Patnaik said all dos and don’ts of the model code of conduct must be carried forward up to the last man on duty.

“The commissioner said every police officer must ensure all tenants are verified and occupants of guest houses and hotels are not suspicious. There should be regular meetings under the police’s eyes and ears and prahari schemes. Proper security cover must be placed around markets, shopping malls and religious places,” Mittal said.

The commissioner told the force that a sufficient number of reserved staff with anti-riot gear should also be kept on standby to deal with any unforeseen situation.

