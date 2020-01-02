Police say they are holding talks with protesters but agitation at Shaheen Bagh continues

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 23:50 IST

New Delhi

Over the past few days, the Delhi police have been holding back-channel talks with Resident Welfare Associations and groups in Shaheen Bagh to convince them to call off the protests, mid-level police officers privy to the details said.

Sharjeel Imam, one of the lead organisers of anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, announced on Thursday that they were withdrawing the protest. The officers said this was a result of the meetings, during which members of the Shaheen Bagh RWA and some organisers realised that the road blockade has become a law and order situation.

However, about 100- 200 protesters continue to stay put on Road 13A -- which connects Delhi and Noida. On Thursday evening, children addressed the crowd urging the people to carry on with the protest. Police officers explained that there are multiple groups among the protesters and the agitation does not have a single organiser.

Asif Mohammed Khan, former Congress MLA from Okhla, through a video message on social media channels urged protesters to gather in large numbers at Shaheen Bagh. Khan alleged that Shaheen Bagh RWA and some members of the local BJP unit had filed a complaint, urging police to end the protests because it was organised by “outsiders”. In the video message, he asked residents to come out in large numbers and join the protest.

When contacted, Mohammad Qasim, general secretary of Shaheen Bagh RWA, said they withdrew their complaint. “We were afraid about the safety and security of our people here and that’s why we had filed a police complaint on December 28, 2019. However, later we took it back and now we are supporting the protest,” he said.

Brahm Singh, a local BJP leader, confirmed he had met the police and requested them to end the road blockade. “Lakhs of people from Faridabad, Noida, Sarita Vihar, and other nearby areas are facing problems because of the road blockade. Kids cannot go to their schools. Others cannot reach office in time. This is happening for last 18 days. We have given time to the police til Monday to clear the protest. If they don’t, then we will also hold similar protest,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police(South East) Chinmoy Biswal confirmed police are holding talks with different groups but did not elaborate. “While some of the protesters have left, about 50-100 persons, who are being led by politicians are there. The road is still closed. We are watching the situation closely,” he said.

Many protesters present at Shaheen Bagh on Thursday said they were confused by the news of the agitation being called off on Thursday afternoon. Fatima Gaffar, 18, a class 11 student in a south Delhi private school, said, “I heard that protests were being called off. But in our WhatsApp groups, it was announced that more people should reach the spot. It is my country and we want freedom from NRC. Our country is being defamed, how can we not fight? I will fight CAA till the end of my breath.”

Bhim Army’s legal advisor Mehmood Pracha too visited Shaheen Bagh on Thursday evening. Pracha said he would work as legal advisor for the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, if needed.

Sajid Mujib, 26, an activist and one of the organisers, said, “Rumours were spread about the protests being called off. Those who did might have their own vested interests. We are now thinking of setting up a media enclosure here and having our representatives to talk to media to avoid confusion.”