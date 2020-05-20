e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Police volunteer caught extorting money from commuter in Ludhiana

Police volunteer caught extorting money from commuter in Ludhiana

He was removed from discharging service, ID-card and uniform issued to him by the city police were also taken back.

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 20:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A Ludhiana police volunteer was caught taking ₹1,000 from a youth in exchange of releasing his vehicle documents on Wednesday.

The volunteer during checking at Shivpuri Chowk here had seized bike documents of a commuter, Sooraj Kumar, on Tuesday, after threatening him with issuing a challan.

On Wednesday, when the accused called up Sooraj at a tea stall near Shivpuri chowk, the youth reported the matter to senior traffic marshal Amarjit Singh Bhatti, under whom the volunteer was working.

Later, Bhatti along with other social activists reached the spot and caught the volunteer accepting the cash and returning the motorcycle documents to the complainant.

Bhatti said that the volunteer had joined city police curfew enforcement team around one-and-half-months ago. “He has been removed from discharging volunteer service after we caught him red handed making the exchange,” he said, adding that ID-card and uniform issued to the volunteer by the police were also taken back from him.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP- traffic) Gurdev Singh, nodal officer of the volunteer, said the matter has come to his notice. “We are verifying the facts before taking further action,” he added.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In