Police volunteer caught extorting money from commuter in Ludhiana

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:02 IST

A Ludhiana police volunteer was caught taking ₹1,000 from a youth in exchange of releasing his vehicle documents on Wednesday.

The volunteer during checking at Shivpuri Chowk here had seized bike documents of a commuter, Sooraj Kumar, on Tuesday, after threatening him with issuing a challan.

On Wednesday, when the accused called up Sooraj at a tea stall near Shivpuri chowk, the youth reported the matter to senior traffic marshal Amarjit Singh Bhatti, under whom the volunteer was working.

Later, Bhatti along with other social activists reached the spot and caught the volunteer accepting the cash and returning the motorcycle documents to the complainant.

Bhatti said that the volunteer had joined city police curfew enforcement team around one-and-half-months ago. “He has been removed from discharging volunteer service after we caught him red handed making the exchange,” he said, adding that ID-card and uniform issued to the volunteer by the police were also taken back from him.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP- traffic) Gurdev Singh, nodal officer of the volunteer, said the matter has come to his notice. “We are verifying the facts before taking further action,” he added.