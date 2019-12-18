Potato turns gold, farmers reap rich dividends in Haryana

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 22:58 IST

For the first time in past several years, potato prices at the Pipli market in Kurukshetra district have reached ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 per quintal, giving joy to the farmers.

As per the traders, the price is expected to go up in the next couple of weeks, even touching ₹2,500 per quintal. However, the arrival of potato in the Pipli market—the largest potato market in the state—remained fluctuated due to untimely rain last week. Farmers say that the harvesting will pick up in the next few days.

Following the hike in prices, farmers have started uprooting premature potato to make more profits.

“The prices of potato have seen a rise after six years and this will help farmers to meet losses faced in the past four years,” said a potato grower, Raj Kumar of Kurukshetra.

Another farmer, Krishan Kumar of Shahbad said, “We don’t know the reason behind the increasing prices but this is good news for potato growers. Last year, we had to face a loss of around ₹10,000 per acre as the prices were below ₹3 per kg.”

The retail prices of potato have also reached ₹25 to ₹30 per kg, attracting traders and exporters.

Raj Kumar, a potato grower at the Pipli market, said, “Prices have shoot up following fall in acreagein the country, especially in Bihar, which is a big producer of potato in the country.” He added that they are supplying potato in Delhi and local markets at ₹30 per kg.

Officials at the Haryana horticulture department said due to fall in potato prices in past several years, the acreage under the crop has fallen to around 18,000 hectares this year from 35,000 hectares in 2013 despite the government introducing Bhavantar Bharpayee Scheme to ensure farmers get at least ₹4 per kg if the prices fall below.