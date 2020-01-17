Prajapati discharged from hospital after high drama over bill payment, taken to jail

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:28 IST

LUCKNOW After high drama over hospital bill payments, former mining minister Gayatri Prajapati, accused of rape, was discharged from the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Friday night and taken to Lucknow district jail around 9.30pm, said jail authorities.

He was admitted here for around nine months.

Prajapati was in judicial custody after his arrest in connection with a gang-rape case in March 2017. He was also accused in the FIRs registered by CBI and Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged mining scam in UP during the period 2012-2016.

PN Pandey, senior superintendent of Lucknow district jail, confirmed that Prajapati was discharged and taken to jail amid tight security, after the KGMU doctors stated that he could now be treated in the jail hospital.

Prajapati was admitted to different departments, including urology and neurology, since May, 2019 and was currently in the private ward of the urology department, he said.

A Lucknow police official said KGMU authorities had raised objection over non-payment of a ₹30,000 bill of a private ward for the past one week.

He said Prajapati apparently refused to clear the bill so that he could not be discharged and taken to jail. Though the Jail Manual did not allow a person in judicial custody to get admitted to a private ward, hospital authorities allowed him to stay in the private ward, he added.

However, jail authorities approached senior KGMU authorities, after which they decided to claim the bill later, if Prajapati was not ready to pay it instantly.