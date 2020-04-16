Procurement an uphill task in SBS Nagar containment zone

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:10 IST

Banga (SBS Nagar): With wheat arrival expected to pick up in the state’s first containment zone for covid-19, comprising 15 villages, from April 22, it is going to be an uphill task for the administration to ensure procurement. The zone was created after preacher Baldev Singh, of Pathlawa village, tested positive after his death on March 18. To date, SBS Nagar has reported 19 cases and there has been no positive case in the district since March 26.

The administration has designated three grain markets at Pathlawa, Ucha Ladhana and Maalgill villages for wheat procurement in this containment zone, where wheat is grown in over 3,800 hectare.

Banga SDM Gautam Jain said, “Procurement is a greater challenge in containment zones. We will regulate it strictly. Labourers attached to commission agents will stay in the grain market itself for the entire procurement season and will not be allowed to go out. Ten trucks and combines will be allocated to the zone permanently.”

Nawanshahr SDM Jagdish Singh Johal said no farmer from these 15 villages will be allowed to go to other grain markets in the district. Medical teams will also be stationed outside the grain markets with infrared thermometers.

Sandeep Singh of Pathlawa village, who has sown wheat on 35 acre, said, “Farmers in this area prefer to use combines for harvesting. Procurement should be expedited for the benefit of farmers.”