e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Property tax from industries to be deposited with Mohali MC before SPV

Civic body has demanded 5% share for tax collection; industries department had earlier decided to directly deposit tax with SPV

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Even though the government had decided that property tax  from industries be deposited with the special purpose vehicle (SPV) notified for the maintenance of industrial areas last month, latest developments indicate that the tax will now have to be first deposited with the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) before it’s given to the SPV.

The decision was taken in a recent meeting of all SPV stakeholders to deposit the tax money with the MC first.

The civic body has also demanded  5% share for collecting taxes.

 The SPV has been formed under a government of India scheme and the industrial areas under its purview will be in phases 4,5, 7, 8, 8-A, 8-B, 9 and 9 (extension).

“It has been decided that the entire tax will be collected by the civic body and then handed over to the SPV. As in the case of Ludhiana, only 15 % of the tax was collected by SPV. We have also demanded that some percentage of share should be given to the civic body for the services of tax collection as our staff will be involved in the collection,” said a senior MC official who did not want to be named.

Sanjeev Vashist, vice-president of the SPV, said no decision had been made on the MC’s share. “If they demand 5% or 6% of the total share, we will give it to them, but the final decision will be taken in the next meeting of the stakeholders.

MC ACCUSED OF NOT UTILISING TAX AMOUNT

Property tax of ₹4 crore collected every year by the MC from industries will, from this year, be deposited with the SPVs. Over the last three years, even though the MC collected ₹12 crore, it spent only ₹1 crore on the development of the industrial area.

Two decades have passed since the industrial focal points were created, but basic amenities are still missing in the area. Restaurants and recreational spots are missing in Phases 7, 8, 8-A and B, in the industrial area, which is being projected as an IT hub. Most professionals have no choice but to depend on roadside eateries for their meals.

IN NUMBERS

  • Total industrial plots in Mohali (manufacturing/ IT/ service industry): 10,000
  • Total workers (professional/skilled/unskilled): 2.84 lakh
  • Units shut or plots lying vacant: 2,000 units
  • Property tax collected every year from industrial units: ₹4 crore
  • ESI contribution per annum: ₹120 crore

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST

top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 07, 2019 21:02 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities