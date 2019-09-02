Protest by minor rape survivor’s kin prompts Khanna police to arrest accused

cities

The Samrala police arrested a resident of Khatra village, who was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor, following a protest launched by kin of the victim on Monday afternoon.

The protesters blocked the main Samrala Chowk for at least two hours, demanding arrest of the accused — Rajvir Singh.

Kin of victim had been claiming that the police did not arrest the accused even after registering a first information report (FIR) under the charges of kidnapping and rape against him.

They have also sought dismissal of former Samrala station house officer (SHO) inspector Sukhvir Singh and two women cops, who they alleged “deliberately” did not take the victim for medical examination for confirmation of rape.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harinder Singh Mann later reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

They, however, warned of staging a dharna outside the office of Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh and blocking the national highway if the department failed to dismiss the errant cops by September 9.

Others who joined the protest included Shiv Sena youth leader Raman Wadhera, Sukhpal Sukha, Sukhwinder Singh Bhagwanpura and Antarjot Singh.

DSP’s TAKE

The DSP said inspector Sukhvir Singh has already been transferred to the Police Lines. “We are investigating the role of women police personnel and appropriate action will be taken after the probe,” he added.

THE CASE

Khatra resident Rajvir Singh had on August 27 allegedly abducted a minor girl from Samrala on the pretext of marriage.

The Samrala police had registered an FIR against unidentified accused for kidnapping. After two days, the accused dropped the girl at the house of her aunt in Khanna and fled.

On being informed, the police took the victim to her parents. It was then that the girl told her family that she was raped. Kin of the victim stated that they had informed the police about sexual assault on girl, but they did not add the section of rape to the FIR.

A protest followed, which prompted Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh to order the medical examination of the girl and transfer the SHO on August 31.

