PU elections: 28 clear nomination for president’s post

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:58 IST

Names of 28 students were cleared for the post of president in the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections, on Friday.

Polling for the elections is scheduled on September 6. Nominations for the posts of office bearers as well as the department representatives (DR) were also filed during the day at the teaching departments of PU.

Nominations for all the four major parties -- National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ for Society (SFS), which had declared their presidential candidates Nikhil Narmeta, Chetan Chaudhary, Paras Rattan and Priya Garg, respectively, have also been cleared.

‘Objections to NSUI’s presidential candidate’

Sources said that objections were received in the case of NSUI’s presidential candidate Nikhil Narmeta regarding his attendance (malpractice in record) and age. While the grievance cell clarified that there was relaxation for age in professional courses, the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) clarified regarding his attendance record.

Nominal withdrawal today

Most of the parties nominate more than one person at first as a preparatory measure ahead of the nomination procedure. Many candidates have filed nominations for more than one post. The students can withdraw their nominations by Saturday (August 31) and the final list of candidates will be displayed during the day itself.

26 nominations have been cleared for the post of vice-president, 32 for secretary and 28 for the post of joint secretary. Nomination of the joint secretary candidate from Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Abhilash Rajkhowa (from Assam) was rejected as he did not fill the requirement of 75% attendance. Their department representative (DR) candidate Shabana Ansari’s nominations have also been cleared for the posts of vice-president and joint secretary.

Meanwhile, a drama was witnessed at the University Institute of Chemical Engineering and technology (UICET) after the DR’s nominations. SFS and NSUI alleged that ABVP candidate from the department was filing a new form as his nomination was rejected.

