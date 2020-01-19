PU placements:Only 1.4% BSc Hons, 21% MA, MSc students got job offers last year

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:47 IST

Chandigarh Only 1.4% students completing three-year undergraduate courses at Panjab University were able to find employment through campus placement in 2018-2019.

The figure stood at 20.7% for those who completed two-year postgraduate courses.

This was revealed in the National Institutional Ranking Framework data submitted by the varsity to the ministry of human resource development recently.

The complete placement data accessed by HT reveals that out of 4,105 students who completed their studies from the varsity in the last academic year, only 1,064 got job offers, putting the overall figure at 25.9%.

The three-year UG programme includes all BSc Honours courses while two-year UG courses include MA and MSc.

Other courses for which the data was sent are four-year UG (engineering), five-year UG (BCom+LLB and BA+LLB), three-year PG (LLM) and five-year PG (BE+MBA). While engineering courses recorded 58.8% placement, the figure stood at 98% for LLM, wherein 102 of 104 students got placed.

Meena Sharma, who heads the PU placement cell, said, “Not all students are interested in placements. For those who are interested, there are ample opportunities. In sciences, most students opt for higher education or prepare for competitive examinations. In professional courses, many students take up corporate jobs.”

However, according to the data, only 113 (13%) of 847 students who completed BSc Honours went for higher studies.

“It seems no one is worried about the fact that we are producing so many graduates while there are such a low number of jobs in the market,” said former PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover.

“MSc and MA students don’t get employed by the Indian industry until or unless they add on to their skills. The Indian industry is a high-tech industry. Usually, the firms hire from Bengaluru-based colleges and rarely travel to state universities for placements. Even if they do, they seek postgraduates from IITs,” he said, while adding that in case of undergraduate courses, many students opt for higher education and don’t look for job at this level.

Ashish Jain, director, internal quality assurance cell, PU, maintained that the varsity has performed better this year when it comes to placements.

The rate of placement has gone up from last year, when 4,172 students graduated and 854 landed jobs. The data shows that there is an increase of 5% from 20.4% in 2017-2018 to 25.9% in 2018-2019.

“Placements have improved considerably in the last two years. It is because of the efforts of the PU placement cell coordinator along with individual placement cells in each department,” he said.