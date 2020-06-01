e-paper
Public transport back on road in Himachal but with low passenger turnout

Public transport back on road in Himachal but with low passenger turnout

More than 70% Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses resumed operations on inter-district and intra-district routes with strict compliance of social distancing norms and other preventive measures.

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla/Dharamshala
(Deepak Sansta/ht)
         

Public transport, mainly bus services, resumed in Himachal Pradesh on Monday after over two-months due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

More than 70% Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses resumed operations on inter-district and intra-district routes with strict compliance of social distancing norms and other preventive measures to contain the spread of virus, officials said. However, most private buses remained off road.

In Dharamshala, Pankaj Chaddha, regional manager of HRTC flagged of the bus service in the morning. He also briefed the staff on social distancing norms and use of sanitisers.

While speaking to mediapersons, Chadha said every alternate seat in the buses was being kept empty. “As per the guidelines, occupancy will not be more than 60%,” he said.

“A separate cabin has been created for drivers and conductors in the buses. Conductors will avoid physical contact with the passengers while issuing the ticket. Drivers and conductors have also been provided protective gears like face shields and gloves,” he said.

Even as bus services resumed across the state, people preferred to stay home and only a few undertook the journey on the first day due to fear of Covid-19. Many buses in Shimla were seen plying almost empty or with minimal occupancy.

In other districts too, very few people were seen travelling in buses. The inter-state bus terminals at Dharamshala and Shimla also wore a deserted look as few passengers turned up.

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed inter-district and intra-district public transport without e-passes. Taxis, maxi cabs and auto-rickshaws can also ferry passengers from one district to the other. The number of passengers allowed on board depends on the capacity of the vehicle. In small taxis, three passengers are allowed excluding the driver and in cabs it may vary from four to seven. Wearing masks in the vehicle is mandatory.

