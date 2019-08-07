Pune achieves annual rainfall average within first two months of monsoon

india

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:13 IST

Pune has achieved its annual average rainfall within the first two months and seven days of this monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department said.

With the southwest monsoon stretching from June to September, the city is headed to exceeding its annual rainfall average.

IMD’s Shivajinagar weather observatory recorded 6.2 mm rain over 24 hours till 8.30 am Wednesday taking the season’s tally to 735.6 mm against the annual average of 740 mm.

Last monsoon, Pune recorded 440.5 mm rainfall over four months, which was almost 300 mm less than the yearly average.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD Pune, said, “This year Pune has recorded surplus monsoon rainfall because of the presence of either of strong westerlies or presence of upper air circulation over north Konkan region.”

He explained that central Maharashtra, specifically Pune and the adjoining areas were witnessing “the convergence of the Arabian sea branch of the monsoon and the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. Also, the presence of the offshore trough gives a big push for a heavy downpour.”

Widespread rains continued since last week with isolated areas in Pune district recording ‘heavy to extremely heavy’ showers. IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for Pune city and adjoining areas on August 7,8.

A delayed and weak monsoon had created a worrisome situation in drought-affected Maharashtra. However, now, the monsoon has covered the entire state slowly. As of August 6, the state had received 781.6 mm of rainfall, as against the state average of 603.7 mm, registering a surplus of almost 29 %.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 16:14 IST