Rain hits state’s Covid-19 campaign

pune

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:34 IST

Due to heavy rains in the city from past few days Punekers who are already fighting the Covid-19 pandemic are facing a double whammy.

The Pune civic administration, meanwhile, has temporarily suspended the “My family, my responsibility” campaign in flood-affected areas. The campaign is a part of the government’s statewide outreach programme to check the health status of families in Pune to contain the spread of Covid-19 disease.

“We have temporarily suspended the campaign ‘My family, my responsibility’ in the affected areas,” said PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar.

“As we were alert the damage was less. When the water started rising in the Katraj lake we moved our household assets to a safer place,” said Dnyaneshwar Shinde, a resident of Katraj Navin Vasahat, Vishwakarmanagar area.

“Due to heavy rains yesterday (on Wednesday) some electronic goods were damaged and dirt was collected inside the house as water seeped in. Some two-wheeler were also washed in the rainwater ” he said.

Dhananjay Bharige owner of a dairy who had 40 cows and buffaloes in the shed in the same area said, “We were fully prepared to release our animals as the water level was rising, but fortunately it didn’t go high and we did not release the animals. But there was heavy damage to our goods like animal food and other things worth around Rs 80,000.”

The water flow was so intense that the road under the bridge near the Katraj lake got cracks and there was a big trench on the side of the road.

A JCB machine was called by the civic body to clear the garbage and mud on the road, during the process one of the water pipelines burst causing more inconvenience to residents in the area.

Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Parliament, visited the affected areas on Thursday afternoon. She spoke to the residents, took a review of the situation and instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to provide all necessary help to the residents.