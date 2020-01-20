Pune court asks govt to initiate sale of DSK properties

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:37 IST

PUNE: A special court in Pune on Monday asked the government to initiate the sale of DSK properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“The court has asked for attachment confirmation notification to be issued and published in newspapers. 463 DSK properties will be included. The notification will invite people who have interested parties to submit their interest,” said Pravin Chavan, special public prosecutor in the case.

The decision was made by judge Jayant Rane of the special Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID) court.

Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni (DSK), the Pune-based realtor booked in investor fraud of over Rs 2,000 crore, and his wife Hemanthi Kulkarni were present along with a group of investors.

The notification has to be issued before the next hearing in the case which will be held on February 3.

In February 2019, ED had attached DSK properties worth Rs 904 crore in various parts of Maharashtra. The money from the eventual auction of these properties will be used to pay back over 35,000 people who invested in the company through fixed deposits. The court has drawn a list of depositors who will benefit.

Three chargesheets have been filed in the case so far. A total of ten people have been named in the probe into the alleged Rs 2,091.11 crore fraud case registered under relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, 1999 and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The first chargesheet in the case was against DSK and his wife Hemanthi Kulkarni. The second chargesheet is against Shirish Kulkarni, son of DSK; Anuradha Purandare, Vinay Baggandi, relatives of DSK; Kedar Wanjpe, DSK’s elder brother’s son-in-law; Sai Wanjpe, DSK Group’s former chief operating officer (COO); and Dhananjay Pachpor, DSK Group’s former chief operating officer (COO). The third chargesheet named Rajiv Newaskar, chief engineer and vice-president of DSK Developments Limited and Madhukar Ghatpande, accountant of DSK.