Home / Cities / Pune dist reports 1,025 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Pune dist reports 1,025 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE The state health department reported 1,025 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday and six deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.48 lakh Covid-19 cases out of which 3.23 lakh have recovered, 7,337 have been reported dead and 18,402 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 418 new cases taking the total count to 178,536 and two deaths taking the death toll to 4,171 while Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 229 new cases taking the final count to 87,891 and one death with 1,245 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 378 new cases taking the final count to 82,387 and three deaths taking the death toll to 1,888, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 4,844 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.63 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.64 per cent. Also, 6,159 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.95 lakh.

In addition, 65 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,772. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.61 per cent. Out of 1,04,56,962 laboratory samples, 17,95,959 have been tested positive (17.17 per cent) for Covid-19 until November 25. Currently, 5,29,344 people are in home quarantine and 6,980 people are in institutional quarantine.

