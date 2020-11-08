Pune district reports 447 fresh Covid-19 cases, 38 deaths in 24 hours

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:15 IST

PUNE The district reported 447 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths on Saturday as per the state health department. Of the 3.38 lakh cases reported till date from the district, over 3.08 lakh patients have been declared as recovered from the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection and discharged from home isolation or hospital treatment.

The total death toll for Pune district as per the state health department is 7,078 and currently, 22,274 are active cases.

Pune city reported 173 new cases taking the total count to 173,865 and 29 deaths taking the death toll to 4,062. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 99 cases taking the final count to 85,417 and two deaths taking the death toll to 1,169.

Pune rural reported 175 new cases taking the final count to 78,789 and seven deaths taking the death toll to 1,814, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 6,748 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 15.69 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 91.53%. Also, 3,959 new cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total to over 17.14 lakh.

In addition, 150 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 46,032. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Of 93,78,531 laboratory samples, 17,14,273 have been tested positive (18.28%) for Covid-19 until November 7. Currently, 10,71,163 people are in home quarantine and 9,799 people are in institutional quarantine.