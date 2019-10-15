Pune gets 100 mm rainfall in post Sept as monsoon makes quick exit

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:50 IST

Pune: Monsoon has finally made quick exit from Pune on Tuesday though the city recorded 100 mm rainfall from 1 October to 15 October 2019. The district recorded 27 per cent excess average rainfall during the same period. The average rainfall recorded in October according to the information released by district information officer (DIO) is 73.75 mm.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), “Monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on October 14 and retreated from Pune on Tuesday (October 15). The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from entire north Bay of Bengal, some parts of central Bay of Bengal, most parts of Central Maharashtra, some more parts of Konkan, entire north Arabian Sea and some parts of central Arabian Sea.”

According to the weather official, normally monsoon withdraws in the first week of October though its return journey was delayed this year. The city also received heavy rainfall throughout the monsoon season. In Maharashtra, return monsoon led to rainfall activity in many places, including parched Marathwada and Vidarbha.

According to the IMD officials, conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of central Bay of Bengal, some more parts of south India, remaining parts of west India and some more parts of central Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

A trough at mean sea level runs from south Sri Lanka coast to east central Arabian Sea off north Kerala coast and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulations over Bihar, Lakshadweep area and south Assam have become less marked.

Southwest monsoon withdrew from nearly half of Maharashtra on Monday, districts along north Konkan, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and entire Vidarbha — Nandurbar, Dhule,Jalgaon, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Washim, Parbhani, Beed Hingoli, Nanded, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli experienced dry weather conditions.

According to the rainfall data of IMD, the monsoon (June to September) rainfall was normal in seven of the 11 eastern and northeastern states, deficient in three states and excess in one.

According to scientists of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and other agricultural experts, the quantum of monsoon rainfall is “more or less good” for both kharif and rabi crops in the northeastern and eastern region in the country.

“After analysing the latest data and necessary weather conditions by the top IMD officials on Monday, it was declared that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from eastern, northeastern states and most parts of India during the past few days,” said IMD director Dilip Saha.

(With agency inputs).

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:50 IST