Pune man takes minor home for audition, molests her after bikini photoshoot

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:08 IST

PUNE The Deccan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly molesting a minor on the pretext of her auditioning for an acting assignment.

The accused has been identified as Mandar Satish Kulkarni (24), resident of Vasant Bahar apartments on Prabhat road. The incident took place on August 16, police said, but the complaint has been filed on August 26.

As per the complaint filed with the Deccan police, the accused and the victim know each other, and Kulkarni told her that he would recommend her name for a role in either a movie or a teleserial, for which she would have to give an audtition.

Kulkarni called her to his home for the audition on August 16 at 8 am.

The victim was asked to wear a bikini by the accused, who also photographed her. He then asked her to remove her clothes for another shoot, at which point, he allegedly molested her, the complaint states.

The police have invoked different sections of Prevetion of Children from Sexual Officences (Pocso) Act , 2012 against the accused.

Deccan Police station incharge Deepak Lagad said, “The accused is an artise who is also into casting. He molested the girl who is a juvenile and we have arrested him,” he said.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 15:08 IST