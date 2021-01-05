Pune metro coaches to arrive in May from Italy

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:58 IST

PUNE: The coaches for Pune’s Metro trains are likely to arrive in the city by May this year, said Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation’s managing director Brijesh Dixit, on Tuesday.

The Pune Metro has started the trial runs on its corridors and is currently using coaches belonging to the Nagpur metro.

Dixit said, “Pune Metro had given the purchase order for 102 aluminium bodied coaches. The Italian company Titagarh Firema, which is a wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons, is providing these coaches.”

Maha Metro’s public relations officer (PRO), Hemant Sonawane, said, “As per the existing conditions, we are expecting that the coaches will start arriving by May 2021. But, as the Europe is badly affected due to the Covid-19 situation, the arrival might get little delayed. As per the present schedule we are expecting it by May.”

Dixit said, “As per contract conditions, the company will manufacture 25 per cent of coaches at their plant in Italy and 75 per cent will be produced and commissioned at the Maha Metro manufacturing plant in Nagpur.”

Dixit said, “We had prepared the detailed project report (DPR) for establishing a manufacturing factory for Metro coaches in India. We submit the proposal to the central government. As per that plan, if the manufacturing unit gets established, the coaches for other metros in Indian cities would be provided from this manufacturing hub.”

Features of coaches

- Aluminium body

- CCTV coverage

- Emergency/panic button

- Passengers able to communicate with driver/operator

- Physically challenged passengers can travel seamlessly with space earmarked for wheelchairs

- Mobile and laptop charging facility

- Coaches will be ergonomically and aerodynamically designed with the coach exterior reflecting the history and culture of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

- Coaches will be fit for a maximum speed of 95kmph

- Coaches can accommodate 925 passengers

- Lighter and energy efficient with better aesthetics