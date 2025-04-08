10 criminals externed from Pune

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rajkumar Shinde has taken prohibitory action to extern 10 notorious criminals from the limits of Pune city and district for a period of two years. These individuals were involved in various criminal activities, and their presence posed a serious risk to law and order, says police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Firoz Mohammad Sheikh (30), Prasad Dattartya Jethithor (20), Chandrakant alias Pilya Daji Chormole (23) all from Loni Kalbhor police stations, Ajay Dipak Jadhav (35), Bapu Dagadu Sarode(48) and Sahil Raju Sathe (19) all from Mundhwa police stations; Wasim Salim Patel (40), Wasim Shakil Khan (25), both are from Kondhwa police stations and Omkar Shivanand Swami (23), Adiraj Manoj Kamathe (21) from Bibwewadi and Hadapsar police stations respectively.

The move comes as part of an ongoing effort by the city police to curb anti-social elements and maintain law and order.

“These individuals were involved in various criminal activities, and their presence posed a serious risk to law and order. The externment orders have been issued under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act,” said Shinde.