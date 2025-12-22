10, including 2 newly elected corporators, injured during victory celebrations in Jejuri

At least 10 people, including two newly elected corporators, sustained burn injuries in a fire incident during victory celebrations following the declaration of municipal council election results in Jejuri on Sunday. According to the police, lamps and camphor, along with firecrackers, were lit as part of a traditional ‘aukshan’ ritual. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred in the afternoon when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidates Swarup Khomane and Monika Ghadge were being felicitated after their electoral win.

According to the police, lamps and camphor, along with firecrackers, were lit as part of a traditional ‘aukshan’ ritual. The presence of ‘bhandara’ (turmeric powder) in the vicinity led to a sudden flare-up when the camphor caught fire, resulting in burn injuries to those standing nearby. While the two corporators suffered burns, around eight others sustained minor injuries.

Local residents said that after the completion of vote counting, the winning candidates offered ‘bhandara’ near the steps of the fort temple in Jejuri to seek blessings. Firecrackers were also being burst at the time, and ‘bhandara’ was being thrown during the celebrations. Amid all this, the turmeric powder ignited, triggering a brief but intense fire.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby private and government hospitals. Police said all injuries were minor in nature and the condition of those injured was stable.

Confirming the incident, Deepak Waghchaure, assistant police inspector at Jejuri police station, said the fire was reported during victory celebrations after the announcement of local body poll results. “The situation was promptly brought under control,” he said.

He added that it was too early to comment on allegations related to adulterated ‘bhandara’. They clarified that there was no law-and-order issue and that peace prevailed in the area.

In the Jejuri Nagar Parishad elections, the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar secured 17 of the 20 seats, ending the political dominance of former MLA Sanjay Jagtap. NCP’s presidential candidate Jaideep Barbhai won by a large margin. The BJP, which contested all seats, won only two, while one seat went to an independent candidate.

Following the decisive victory, NCP workers and supporters gathered in Jejuri to celebrate, during which the incident occurred.