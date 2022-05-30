100 acres acquired for Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand, Pune-Miraj railway line

Pune: The district administration has acquired through direct purchase more than 100 acres in one month for the Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand, Pune-Miraj railway line coming under Baramati and Daund-Purandar sub-divisions.

The Baramati-Phaltan-Lonand new single-track railway is 63.65 km-long with 37.20 km passing through Baramati taluka.

Private land was acquired in 12 villages of Baramati taluka namely Latte, Malwadi, Kurnewadi, Khamgalwadi, Barhanpur, Netpatwalan, Sonakswadi, Dhakale, Thoptewadi, Karhavagaj, Sawantwadi and Tandulwadi for the railways project.

The rates of land have been fixed by a committee under the chairmanship of the collector. Apart from 12 villages, MIDC land in Katphal will also be transferred for the project.

Out of 184 hectares acquired for the project, 70 hectares have been acquired through direct purchase. A proposal has been submitted to the Nagpur divisional office of the forest department to transfer forest land allocated for the project.

“Of the ₹115 crore received for land purchase, ₹100 crore has been spent and a proposal has been filed seeking funds for further procurement process. The administration is trying to complete the process of purchasing remaining private lands by the end of June 2022,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, district collector.

Over 87% private land allocated for the second line of Pune-Miraj railway line has been purchased. A proposal submitted to the forest department for the transfer of 4 hectares forest land required for the project has been approved. The purchase of the remaining private land is expected to be completed by September 2022.

“The stamp department worked on holidays and late at night to procure land for the project. This success is due to the joint efforts of all the departments,” Deshmukh said.