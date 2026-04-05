100-mark evaluation system to improve teacher selection

The Maharashtra government has introduced a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for recruiting teachers in aided, partially aided and unaided private schools, to improve transparency and ensure merit-based selection. Under the current system, private managements can choose whether to conduct interviews, with candidates shortlisted in a 1:3 ratio for those opting to do so. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Issued by the School Education and Sports Department on April 3, the decision modifies the existing recruitment process conducted through the Pavitra Portal, which was introduced in 2017 following directions from the Bombay High Court. The portal facilitates recruitment based on scores obtained in the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT).

Under the current system, private managements can choose whether to conduct interviews, with candidates shortlisted in a 1:3 ratio for those opting to do so. However, the government has noted that the existing evaluation process does not adequately capture the overall merit and suitability of candidates.

To address this, the revised SOP mandates a structured 100-mark evaluation system for institutions opting for interview-based recruitment, aimed at ensuring a more objective assessment and reducing arbitrary decision-making.

Under the new framework, the TAIT score carries the highest weightage at 75 marks, with candidates awarded marks proportional to their performance. Professional qualifications account for 8 marks, rewarding distinctions, first-class results and qualifications beyond the minimum requirement, while educational qualifications carry 7 marks based on academic performance and additional achievements.

The remaining 10 marks are allocated to interview and teaching skills, equally divided between personality, communication and interview performance, and teaching ability, including subject knowledge, lesson planning, use of teaching aids and student engagement.

The government has made it mandatory for institutions to select the candidate securing the highest total out of 100 marks. In case of a tie, preference will be given to the older candidate, and if age is also the same, Class 12 marks will be considered.

Education officers and deputy directors have been directed to verify that the evaluation process is conducted in accordance with norms before approving appointments.

The revised system will apply to recruitment based on the TAIT 2025 examination and future tests. The government said the move is aimed at strengthening the credibility of the teacher recruitment process and ensuring that high-quality candidates are selected.