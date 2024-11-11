Menu Explore
11 booked for siphoning off 49 lakh from Bopodi housing society

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 11, 2024 06:40 AM IST

Khadki police booked 11 from Kundan Kushalnagar Co-op Society for a ₹49 lakh fraud, revealed in a state audit, with complaints filed under multiple IPC sections.

The Khadki police have booked 11 members of the co-operative credit society in connection with a 49 lakh fraud case after their role was indicted during an audit conducted by the auditor of the state co-operatives department. The incident took place between  2015 and 2020.

The incident took place between  2015 and 2020. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Auditor Rajesh Sudam Bhujbal has lodged a complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 120 B, 406,420,465,467,468,471 and 477 A, against the accused office bearers of Kundan Kushalnagar Co-operative Housing Society Limited located in Bopodi.

The FIR was lodged on November 10 and further probe has been initiated.

According to the complaint, the society chairman and secretary illegally utilised the repair and maintenance funds of the society without taking the other committee members into confidence and caused a financial loss of 17,51,309 and for personal financial gains through various routes defrauded the society for 49,02,215.

