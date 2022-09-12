12-yr-old allegedly raped at a farmhouse owned by Pune politician
The Pune police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl at a farmhouse owned by a political leader in Pune district, said officials on Monday
According to police officials, both the accused and victim worked at the farmhouse which is located 55km from Pune near Shikrapur.
As per the complaint registered by the father of the girl on September 8, the girl was alone at home on September 1, when the accused allegedly raped her.
According to police officials, the accused is the son of a labourer working at the farmhouse. The accused threatened the victim if she revealed any information. The farmhouse where the incident took place is owned by a political leader and further investigation is underway.
-
Ludhiana | GRP bust gang of thieves, 5 held
The Government Railway Police on Sunday busted a gang of thieves with arrest of five men and recovered six stolen mobile phones and a knife from their possession. The accused, identified as Sunny Singh of Moga, Sahil Suri of Ludhiana, Chandar Shekhar of Gorakhpur, UP, Ram Kumar of Saharanpur, UP, and Sandeep Singh of Ludhiana, were nabbed near goods shed following a tip off.
-
After SC order, Kappan released from Lucknow jail
LUCKNOW The court of additional district and sessions judge Anurodh Mishra on Monday released Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan following orders of the Supreme Court that had granted him bail on September 9. Kappan, who was lodged in Lucknow prison, was produced before the court. The court also pointed out that observations made in this order (bail order) will have no effect on the trial court's proceedings in this case.
-
Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022: Fund-starved Ludhiana sports department cancels contracts of vendors
While the state government is vying to allocate a humongous budget to promote sports in the state, the local sports department is in deep water as conducting district-level sports competitions under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 has become a major challenge due to the financial crisis. It was learnt that the sports department allowed ₹2.20 lakh expense for the aforesaid purpose which according to the officials is not feasible.
-
Pune civic chief’s six months: some hits, major misses
For the first time, the reins of the Pune Municipal Corporation went into the hands of an administrator on March 14 as municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar was appointed, six months later, while the city has seen some positive changes like action against encroachments, major policy decisions and proposals still await a green light. While Kumar's term ends on September 14, the state government extended his term for another six months.
-
Noida twin tower demolition: CM Adityanath takes stock of debris disposal
The demolition of the nearly 100 metre tall twin towers in Sector 93A has left behind an estimated 80,000 tonnes of debris which is to be recycled and scientifically processed. "The chief minister was informed that the C&D waste processing unit has a daily capacity of 350 tonnes to 400 tonnes. But due to the debris generated by twin towers demolition, the unit is now functioning at 700 tonnes a day capacity," the Noida Authority said in a statement.
