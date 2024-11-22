14 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Fourteen passengers were injured after a private bus fell into a 20-foot trench on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district on Thursday after a tempo hit the bus from the rear. According to the police, the tempo hit the bus after which it went course and rammed into a railing, later fell into the trench and overturned. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place at around 3 am when the bus carrying 11 persons was on its way to Mumbai from Sangola.

According to the police, the tempo hit the bus after which it went course and rammed into a railing, later fell into the trench and overturned.

The driver lost control over the wheels following brake failure, said police.

The highway safety patrol said that most of the bus passengers were rescued and the other 14 passengers were taken to a government hospital at Khopoli where they were given first aid and discharged.

The three tempo inmates sustained serious injuries and were admitted to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli near Panvel.