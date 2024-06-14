 16 booked for attack on vendor for refusing cold drink - Hindustan Times
16 booked for attack on vendor for refusing cold drink

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 14, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Hadapsar police lodged a case against 16 people for attacking a paan shop owner at Sade Satra Nali area after he refused to give them 40 bottles of cold drink

Pune: The Hadapsar police on Wednesday lodged a case against 16 people for attacking a paan shop owner at Sade Satra Nali area after he refused to give them 40 bottles of cold drink. The accused, enraged over the refusal, attacked him with sharp weapons, including a koyta. The complainant, identified as Rajeshkumar Satyanarayan Singh, 35, of Manjari who sustained injuries on his head and neck and was admitted to a hospital, lodged an FIR with the police.

Hadapsar police lodged a case against 16 people for attacking a paan shop owner at Sade Satra Nali area after he refused to give them 40 bottles of cold drink. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
According to the complainant, four persons staying in the neighbourhood visited his shop at around 7.30 pm and demanded 40 bottles of “Sting Energy Drink”. On his refusal, two juvenile accused attacked him with choppers and an iron rod. The accused also damaged the tea vending machine and vandalised furniture at tea shop. Meanwhile, other accused attacked different shops in the area and waved choppers in public.

The Hadapsar police have invoked Sections 307,324, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code; Section 3 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act and sections of the Arms Act against the accused. No arrests have been made so far, police officials said.

