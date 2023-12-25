16 schools & junior colleges closed in Pune district due to ‘zero’ admissions

While Pune is known as the ‘Oxford of the East’, as many as 16 schools and junior colleges in Pune district have been closed down as there are no takers for admission to these educational institutions in the last two years. So much so that the education department has declared that schools with ‘zero’ number of students on board will be closed. What’s more, the department has further directed that the names of such schools be removed from the Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE) portal. Pune divisional deputy director of education, Rajendra Ahire, has given orders to the concerned education authorities to remove the names of such schools from the U-DISE portal. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the information shared by the state education department, the schools that have been closed down include: J J International School, D Y Patil International School, P Jog, and one of the schools in the Daund taluka state social welfare department. Most of these schools are self-financed schools while three schools are privately subsidised.

The talukas and areas in Pune district including Daund, Haveli, Mulshi, Shirur, Velhe along with Aundh, Bibwewadi, Hadapasar and Pimpri have schools with zero number of students on board. In most of these schools, not a single student has taken admission last year or this academic year. Therefore, Pune divisional deputy director of education, Rajendra Ahire, has given orders to the concerned education authorities to remove the names of such schools from the U-DISE portal. Meanwhile, some schools have not yet started filling the students’ information. Therefore, the number of students in these schools appears to be zero and they too are being considered as schools with zero number of students on board.

“The central government checks the educational quality of the state on the basis of the information available on U-DISE. If there are zero-rated schools on U-DICE, it automatically affects the educational assessment of the state. There have been no students in these 16 schools for the last two years. As a result, these schools are closed. Therefore, instructions have been issued to remove the names of these schools from the U-DISE portal,” said Ahire.

Box

List of zero board schools in Pune district

1) J J International School, Mulshi

2) D Y Patil International School, Charholi, Akurdi

3) P Jog School, Bibwewadi

4) P B Jog High School Marathi Medium, Aundh

5) Baburao Damle Secondary School, Mulshi

6) Hassan Hussain Imamia Urdu High School, Hadpasar

7) Gora Kumbhar High School, Aundh

8) Sankpal International School, Haveli

9) Rahul International School, Mulshi

10) Palande Junior College, Shirur

11) Amriteshwar Junior College of Science, Velhe

12) Mahatma Phule Junior College, Aundh

13) Ganesh International School, Pimpri

13) The Kak’s International School, Pimpri

14) Vishwa Kalyan English Medium

15) The School and Junior College, Akurdi

16) S C and Navabuddha Boys’ Residential School, Daun