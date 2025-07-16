16 Spotted Deer die mysteriously at Katraj Zoo; investigation underway

In a disturbing incident, 16 spotted deer – 14 female and two male – died last week between July 6 and July 12 at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre in Katraj. The deaths have sparked fresh concerns regarding the welfare of animals in captivity at what is one of Maharashtra’s most visited zoos apart from prompting an investigation by veterinary experts and disease specialists. According to officials, the cause remains unknown however precautionary measures have been taken and samples of food, water, and tissue have been sent for laboratory analysis to rule out any possibility of foul play. sed deer were part of a herd of around 98 spotted deer—also known as Chital—housed in a dedicated enclosure built as per Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased deer were part of a herd of around 98 spotted deer—also known as Chital—housed in a dedicated enclosure built as per Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines.

Dr Ghanshyam Pawar, veterinary officer at the zoo, said, “This is unprecedented in the zoo’s history. We observed an unusual increase in mortality among the spotted deer over five to six days. There are no visible signs of a contagious outbreak, but the sheer number of deaths in such a short time is concerning.”

To find out the reason behind the deaths, teams from Krantisinh Nana Patil College of Veterinary Science in Shirwal and the Maharashtra Zoo Authority visited the zoo on July 14 and 15, respectively. Experts from the Animal Disease Investigation Section in Aundh were also roped in to identify the cause of death. Officials informed that the post-mortems of the deceased deer have been conducted, and samples of food, water, and tissue have been sent for laboratory analysis.

“We are awaiting reports from the investigating agencies,” Dr Pawar said, adding that strict biosecurity protocols have been implemented. “Movement within the zoo has been restricted, and preventive doses have been administered to the other deer despite the absence of symptoms among the remaining animals,” he said.

As an added precaution, the zookeeper in charge of the deer has been exclusively assigned to the deer enclosure and barred from entering other animal zones/enclosures to prevent risk of cross-contamination. “He will not be allowed to interact with other animals until we have more clarity,” an official said.

Spotted deer or Axis deer, protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, are a keystone species in Indian forests. Distinguished by their reddish-brown coats and white spots, they play a vital ecological role as ‘grazers’ and are a key constituent of the prey base for predators such as tigers and leopards. In zoos, they are among the most admired animals—especially by children—due to their calm nature and graceful appearance. Their herd behaviour and constant activity make them ideal for public viewing and for learning about wildlife.

The deer deaths underscore the vulnerability of captive animals and the importance of rapid response and transparency in such crises. Zoo officials have assured that updates will be shared once the lab reports clarify the cause of death.