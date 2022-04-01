16-yr-old booked in Pune for recording videos of home tutor in bathroom
The Alankar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly placing a mobile phone in the washroom with the intention of recording her home tutor while she used the lavatory. Based on the complaint from the 56-year-old woman teacher, an FIR has been registered at Alankar police station. The incident took place between March 3 and March 30.
According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. Investigation has revealed that the teenager had earlier recorded a video of her without consent.
The boy has been booked for offences under Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police Inspector (crime) Sangeeta Patil is investigating the case.
A detailed history of the Ghazipur landfill
The Ghazipur landfill site near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh (UP) border has remained on fire for over four days marking the first major fire incident on the garbage mound this year. Once a low-lying desolate site on the outskirts of the city, the location was completely unrecognisable a few decades ago. Now 80, Mohammad Zadar, runs a hardware store in Mulla colony on the road located directly opposite the Ghazipur landfill site.
Nearly dozen farmhouses demolished along Yamuna floodplains in Noida
Around a dozen farmhouses that came up illegally along Yamuna floodplains here were demolished by the Noida Authority on Friday, officials said. “Some 10 to 12 farmhouses spread in an area of around 25,000 sq metres were demolished today. These farmhouses in Sector 134 and Sector 135 lie in the floodplains of the Yamuna and were built illegally,” Noida Authority's officer on special duty Prasun Dwivedi said.
HAL posts record revenue of Rs. 24,000 crore in 2021-22
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited posted a record high revenue on Friday, which rose by 6% to Rs. 24,000 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 as compared to Rs. 22,755 crore recorded in the previous year. HAL achieved record revenue with the production of 44 new helicopters/aircraft, 84 new engines, overhauling 203 aircraft/helicopters and 478 engines.
Amit Shah attends Sri Shivakumar Swamiji's 115th Jayanti
Union Minister for Home Amit Shah attended the 115th Jayanthi and Guru Vandana program of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur on Friday as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka. Shah also shared a broadcast of his visit to the mutt on his Twitter, saying: “115th birth anniversary program of Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka.”
Prachi Dhabal Deb on two World Book of Records: Lovely feeling to make Pune proud
Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb is “over the moon”, courtesy her creation — a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure — being inducted in the World Book of Records, UK. And not just this, Deb also holds the world record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. “I feel honoured to receive two recognitions at one time,” an elated Deb says. Now, people are visiting her studio to see her creation.
