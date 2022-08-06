17 samples from Maharashtra test negative for monkeypox

According to the state health department officials, 17 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, Maharashtra health department, “All samples have tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune (NIV) and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai. We are continuously monitoring suspected cases and the state health department is on alert. Eleven samples were tested at NIV and the remaining at Kasturba Hospital,” said Awate.