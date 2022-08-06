17 samples from Maharashtra test negative for monkeypox
According to the state health department officials, 17 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, Maharashtra health department, “All samples have tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune (NIV) and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai. We are continuously monitoring suspected cases and the state health department is on alert. Eleven samples were tested at NIV and the remaining at Kasturba Hospital,” said Awate.
-
Sessions court grants bail to former PMC Bank director
The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 72-year-old Daljit Singh Bal, former director of fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, considering the letter written by then managing director of the bank, Joy Thomas, to the Reserve Bank of India, conceding that all the decisions regarding over-withdrawals were taken by him and the bank's executives acted on his instructions. He was also charged with sponsoring the loan proposal of his nephew, Tejinder Singh.
-
Pune defence company’s human carrying drone to be inducted in Indian Navy
A Chakan-based defence company has manufactured a heavy-lift utility drone that can carry a human being named 'Varuna' which will soon be inducted in the Indian Navy. Varuna has been designed and manufactured by Chakan-based Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited (SDE). Its manufacturers claim that the heavy-duty drone can move goods including equipment, liquids and even human beings with a standardised payload attachment. The drone can be remotely controlled or flown automatically along predetermined routes.
-
BEST to introduce luxury buses on office routes in September
Starting September 1, commuters will be able to travel in luxury buses provided by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport. Initially, seven BEST premium buses will be introduced on critical office routes between Thane-South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai-South Mumbai. 200 luxury buses will be introduced in the first phase and by 2024 BEST plans to introduce nearly 2,000 such buses.
-
BJP leader Pravin Darekar back as chairman of Mumbai Bank
Mumbai: Just a month after the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar is back as chairman of Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank. Former chairman and Nationalist Congress Party leader Siddharth Kamble, who was elected in the elections held in January this year, resigned from the post two weeks ago to make way for the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.
-
Man booked for abusing, assaulting woman in Noida
A man was booked by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman, following a heated argument over planting palm trees outside Tyagi's house, at Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93-B, said police. According to representatives of Grand Omaxe Association of Apartment Owners, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon when some residents of the society started removing palm trees outside Tyagi's ground floor home in Alexandra D tower.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics