17th Lok Sabha report card: How four MPs from Pune district have fared

As the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are just a month away, there is a tussle between the sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and aspiring candidates across the parties.

Hindustan Times evaluates the 17th Lok Sabha performance of the four MPs of Pune, Baramati, Shirur, and Maval under Pune district by looking into how much money these representatives spent during the past five years, between 2019 and 2024, their attendance in parliament, participation in debates and presentation of private members bills.

According to data shared by the Pune district administration, Amol Kolhe, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar Faction) MP from Shirur utilised 99.41 per cent of the fund under members of parliament local area development scheme (MPLAD) followed by Shrirang Barne, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP from Maval (99.35 %) and Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP from Baramati utilised 99.11 per cent funds.

Late Girish Bapat MP for Pune, who passed away on March 29, 2023, utilised 90.06 % of funds for the various developmental works.

MPs including Sule, Kolhe, and Barane are aspiring to contest elections from their respective seats in upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held April-May this year.

Data further states that, in the parliament attendance category, Sena MP Shrirang Barne recorded 94 per cent parliament attendance during the 17th Lok Sabha.

In this category, Barane was followed by Sule, who recorded 93 per cent attendance. In this category, Kolhe secured the least 61 per cent attendance.

According to data, Kolhe has been the lowest performer as far as participation in the debate is concerned with 29 debates.

Sena MP Barane, from the Maval constituency, participated in 167 debates and MP Sule from Baramati participated in 250 debates during the 17th Lok Sabha which is the highest among all.

As far as the number of questions being raised in parliament is concerned, again MP Barne raised the highest 635 questions among all, followed by 629 questions by MP Sule and 621 by MP Kolhe.