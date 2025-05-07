17-year-old student dies by suicide at home in Pune

A 17-year-old student of Sonawane Mala near Rahu village in Yavat allegedly died by suicide after reportedly performing poorly in the State Board’s High School Certificate Class 12 exams. The exam results were declared on Monday, and the teen was found dead at her residence at around 3pm. On the day of the incident, her grandparents were out of station, and the teen and her younger brother were at home. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the student had obtained 87% in Class 10 and had allegedly obtained 55% in Class 12 exams, failing in two subjects. She took the extreme step when her parents, daily wage labourers, were away at work in Rahu Bet area.

On the day of the incident, her grandparents were out of station, and the teen and her younger brother were at home. The teen’s father, receiving no response from inside home after returning from work in the evening, grew suspicious and broke open the front door. The minor was rushed to a private hospital in Rahu where the doctors proclaimed her dead on arrival. Her father reported the incident at Yavat Police Station. A case of unnatural death has been registered, said a police official.

Narayan Deshmukh, inspector, Yavat Police Station, said, “A suicide case due to unnatural death has been lodged and further probe is underway.”

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com