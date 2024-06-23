19-year-old dies after speeding SUV hits his motorcycle in Pune, driver arrested

A 19-year-old man lost his life after an SUV, allegedly on the wrong side of a road, hit his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Sunday. Representational Image

The accident took place at around 9:30 pm on Saturday at the Mauja Eklahare village on the Pune-Nashik national highway. The victim was identified as Om Bhalerao.

“The accused was driving a Fortuner car. He was on the wrong side of the road while travelling to the Manchar village when his vehicle had a head-on collision with the motorcycle. The two-wheeler rider was seriously injured and lost his life,” a senior police officer said.

“Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the incident. The car driver has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him. We are conducting further probe into the incident,” the officer added.

According to an NDTV report, Mayur Mohite, nephew of legislator Dilip Mohite Patil, was behind the wheels of the Fortuner SUV. Dilip Mohite Patil is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

As per the report, the legislator has stated that his nephew did not flee the spot, and stressed that the latter was not under the influence of alcohol.

On May 19, in a case that made national headlines and triggered massive outrage, two 24-year-old software engineers died after they were hit by a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a Pune-based builder. The teen, who was drunk, got bail within 15 hours of the accident on terms widely seen as lenient. Following nationwide anger, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) modified its order and send the accused to an observation home.

Since then, the police have uncovered how the minor's entire family was involved in a massive cover-up, leading to arrests of some family members.