2 city geologists arrested in ₹2.5 lakh bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two officials of the Groundwater Survey and Development Agency (GSDA) - one a senior geologist - in a bribery case on Friday. The ACB laid a trap and took the officials into custody from the GSDA office in Shivajinagar. ACB sources said the complainant, a city-based builder, approached the PMRDA for a building construction completion certificate. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ACB identified the accused as Diwakar Namdev Dhote, 53, a senior geologist (Class 1) residing in Jadhawadi, Chikhali, and Priyanka Sandipan Ghule, 39, a junior geologist (Class 2) residing in Jadhawadi, Moshi. They allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2.50 lakh from the complainant to provide a groundwater survey report required for the building construction completion certificate.

ACB sources said the complainant, a city-based builder, approached the PMRDA for a building construction completion certificate. PMRDA officials asked him to submit a groundwater survey report first.

The complainant applied for the report at the GSDA office in Shivajinagar, where Ghule allegedly demanded ₹2.5 lakh for her senior, Dhote. The complainant then approached the ACB Pune and filed a complaint on April 22.

The ACB Pune confirmed that Ghule had sent the complainant to Dhote for negotiations and the deal was finally settled at ₹2 lakh.

On Friday, a team of ACB personnel lay in wait at the GSDA Shivajinagar office and caught Ghule red-handed while accepting the bribe. Following this, both Ghule and Dhote were taken into custody.

A case was registered at Shivajinagar police station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the investigation is ongoing. “The action is part of the ongoing efforts to curb corruption in government departments,” an ACB officer said.